CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel is allowing residents a chance to recycle holiday lights instead of just throwing them away.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, residents can recycle used and unwanted holiday lights by taking them to White’s Ace Hardware & Garden Center at 731 South Range Line Road. The recycling drive will continue until Jan. 19.

New to this year’s program, White’s Ace Hardware & Garden Center offers 10 percent off the purchase of new LED Christmas lights when you drop off an old set to recycle. The offer is only valid for the purchase of light sets. This offer cannot be used with any items already on sale, previously purchased items, other coupons, or in-store discount programs.

This offer is valid from Nov. 20 to Dec. 17.

The city said since the start of the collaborative program in 2011, more than 13 tons of holiday lights have been recycled.