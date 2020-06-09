Carmel Fire Department hosting coronavirus safety event Wednesday

CARMEL, Ind. — People can learn about COVID-19 prevention at an event in Carmel Wednesday.

The Carmel Fire Department is hosting the event in front of the CVS Pharmacy located at 4721 E. 126th Street. During the event, people can get information on virus prevention and safety along with getting answers to their questions.

The Carmel Fire Department is also offering free bottles of hand sanitizer and disposable face maks while supplies last. The maks are similar to what people would find in a doctor’s office waiting room.

The event runs from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Visitors should wear masks and maintain proper distance from others as they approach the booth.