Carmel Police pursuit ends in 5 vehicle crash sending 3 to hospital

CARMEL, Ind. — Three people were sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Carmel Friday night.

The Carmel Police Department said the crash happened in the area of 96th Street and North Meridian Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The crash involved five vehicles.

The Fire department said crews were able to extricate two people that were entrapped after the crash. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional patients suffered minor injuries.

The Carmel Police Department said the crash happened following a police pursuit that started in the area of College and 96th Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to yield, so officers attempted to pull them over.

A chase ensued, and the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a southbound vehicle, resulting in the multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.