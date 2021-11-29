Carmel FD investigating fire at Wolfies Grill

CARMEL, Ind. — A lunch hour fire at Wolfies Grill in Carmel is now under investigation, after Carmel Fire Department crews were called to the restaurant Monday afternoon.

The fire department got the call for a possible fire a little before 1 p.m. Crews arrived and immediately evacuated customers and staff.

Smoke was found in the kitchen area. However, they were unable to find the fire, and had to cut into the walls to get a better view.

“We had to cut through some of the dry wall, move some of the kitchen stuff out and found a substantial fire between the wall and, the outside wall and the internal wall of the kitchen,” said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department.

Once the fire was located, crews had to cut another hole from the outside of the building to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause is still under investigation.

