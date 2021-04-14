Carmel Clay Schools to hold recruiting event for school bus drivers

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools is in need of school bus drivers, and the district is hoping to rev up interest with a community event where people get a chance to get behind the wheel.

The event is called “Drive-a-Bus.” Community members are invited to come to Carmel High School’s stadium parking lot on Saturday morning to test drive a bus.

District leaders say the idea of driving a school bus leaves some people too intimidated to apply for the position. The recruiting event is meant to give people a first-hand look at what it takes.

Carmel Clay Schools superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford says if you can navigate a large SUV through the city’s many roundabouts, then you can likely handle driving a bus.

He says being understaffed is making it challenging for students to get to school on time.

“It’s kind of a logistical nightmare…We have to solve a puzzle every morning if we don’t have the full total number of drivers that we need,” said Dr. Beresford. “Give it a go, you know! If you’ve ever wanted to drive a school bus, here’s a great opportunity.”

Anyone who is hired will then undergo training until they are prepared to hit the road with students on the bus.

Drive-a-Bus event details

Saturday, April 17

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Carmel High School stadium parking lot

You must be at least 21 with a valid driver’s license to apply.