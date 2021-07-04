Carmel boy supports police with ‘Rhinos for Rockstars’

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. — A boy in Carmel is on a mission to bring some stuffed friends to police officers.

Miles Pello wants to be a police officer when he grows up like his father. When his mother told him that officers sometimes feel sad, Miles decided to provide some comfort, and thus Rhinos for Rockstars was born!

Now he and his mother are working to give stuffed rhinos to police officers to help them feel better.

Officer Molly Gregory with the Carmel Police Department, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, and Jeff Groh with the Indiana Department of Corrections were the first three to receive the Rhinos.

Anyone interested in getting involved can order an Aurora – Mini Flopsie – 8″ Rhino,Multi off Amazon and have it delivered to the following PO Box at:

City of Carmel Police Department

3 Civic Square

Carmel, IN 46032

Rhinos for Rockstars

PO BOX 4485

Carmel IN 46082

Visit the Rhinos for Rockstars Facebook page for updates.