CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel/Clay Board of Parks and Recreation is suing the Carmel Board of Public Works and Safety.

The dispute stems from an alleged misappropriation of funds. According to a complaint filed on Dec. 5, funds that were supposed to be dedicated to the board of parks were improperly diverted into accounts that the Carmel Board of Public Works oversees.

The board of parks is a “municipal corporation and political subdivision and is a distinct legal entity,” per the complaint. The board of parks argues that it is able to sue board of public works because of its unique legal status.

Court documents indicate the City of Carmel and Clay Township created the board of parks in August 1991.

An interlocal agreement between Carmel and Clay Township notes “the City and the Township shall administer their authority to create a parks department and administer parks and recreation programs exclusively through the department as governed by the joint board,” per the complaint.

Part of the funding the board of parks receives come from the Impact Fee Fund. The Impact Fee Fund is where money received via “impact fees” is supposed to be deposited by the City of Carmel and Clay Township.

“Impact fees” are the result of legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly in 1991. In part, the legislation allows local governments to impose “impact fees” on developers to help offset the costs of the infrastructure required to support developers’ projects.

The legislation defines an “impact fee” as any “monetary charge imposed on new development by a unit to defray or mitigate the capital costs of infrastructure that is required by, necessitated by, or needed to serve the new development.”

The law dictates government entities can reach “credit agreements” with developers. Said credit agreements can offset the cost developers incur via “impact fees.” Per the complaint, “credit agreements” are typically reached because developers contribute goods, services or land to the city or help the city install infrastructure that supports new construction projects.

According to the complaint, an ordinance passed in 1996 designated the board of parks as the “sole agency” that determines which infrastructure improvements would allow developers to qualify for “credit agreements.”

The board of parks also claims the ordinance mandated “any and all fees collected” be provided to the board of parks unless it is used to pay administrative expenses required to maintain the “impact fee” program or to pay for certain refunds as required by the ordinance.

The ordinance was later amended to allow the board of public works to negotiate and execute “credit agreements.” Per the complaint, the amendment did not allow the City of Carmel to move money generated from “impact fees” to accounts outside the Impact Fee Fund.

The board of parks alleges that, on at least 16 separate occasions since 2018, the City of Carmel diverted money generated via “impact fees” from the Impact Fee Fund to a separate city fund. The board of parks claims the city diverted “no less than $6.6 million in ‘impact fees’ from the Impact Fee Fund and the park board to other city funds and agencies.”

The board of parks requested a temporary injunction to stop the City of Carmel’s diversion of impact fee funding. Per the Indiana Business Journal, the temporary request for injunction was denied. IBJ also reported that the park board will continue to seek a permanent injunction to stop the fund transfers.

The board of parks is also asking the courts to force the City of Carmel to provide an accounting of the improperly diverted funds. The park board is also asking for improperly diverted funds to be restored to the Impact Fee Fund.