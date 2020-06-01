Carmel announces lawsuit against Minneapolis in attempt to recover expenses from increased local police activity

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced Monday his administration plans to take legal action against the City of Minneapolis for expenses occurred while protecting his city.

“Communities across our nation are in turmoil, sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota. First, let me make it very clear that I am outraged by the actions of Minnesota Police officer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers involved. In addition to firing the officers involved and charging Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the officers who stood by and took no action to save George Floyd should be charged with reckless homicide and the delay to do so is unacceptable,” said Brainard.

Brainard said Carmel has retained outside legal counsel to take legal action against the City of Minneapolis “for negligence for the expenses incurred protecting our community as a result of the actions by police in Minneapolis.”

If not for the negligence of the Minneapolis police, Brainard says many communities, including Carmel, wouldn’t have incurred costs of responding to the resulting riots and looting.

“I encourage other cities to join us in this lawsuit for recovery of our costs. Those in power need to understand the far-reaching consequences of their actions,” said Brainard.

“I understand the outrage felt across this nation and agree that we all need to work harder every day to fight the injustices that still exist. I am empathetic to those who want to publicly express themselves and we will take every step necessary to protect those who want to voice their opinions. What the majority of the protestors are marching for is right, but the violence that has occurred is not.

Brainard said there were messages posted on social media encouraging people to protest and destroy areas of Carmel.

Those messages prompted him to quadruple the amount of officers to patrol on Saturday. The evening passed mostly peacefully, but Brainard said a few windows were broken at a Kohl’s store.

“I want to also add my voice to Mayor Brainard’s and emphasize my disappointment toward the officers in Minnesota that led to the death of George Floyd. Police departments are there to protect and serve all members of their communities. That means all its residents, business owners, employees, visitors and public and private property. We train our officers and re-emphasize the importance of respect for the community. We rededicate ourselves to protecting the safety of those who want to express themselves, but will not hesitate to stop any illegal activities in our community,” said Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow.