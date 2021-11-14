Carmel and Avon place in top three at Bands of America Grand National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Sounds of bands once again filled Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night. After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bands of America held its Grand National Championships. Avon High School and Carmel High School were the only Indiana bands that made the finals.

Broken Arrow High School from Oklahoma took the top spot. Carmel and Avon came in 2nd and 3rd.

Avon Marching Band – Credit: Music for All

Carmel Marching Band – Credit: Music for All

Grand Nationals Results

Lucas Oil Stadium

Broken Arrow HS, OK – 98.25

Carmel HS- 97.05

Avon HS- 96.65

The Woodlands HS, TX – 96.2

Flower Mound HS, TX – 95.4

Marcus HS, TX – 93.275

Claudia Taylor Johnson HS, TX – 92.7

Dobyns-Bennett HS, TN – 91.95

Ronald Reagan HS, TX – 91.45

Blue Spring HS, MO – 90.35

William Mason HS, OH – 90.2

Vista Ridge HS, TX – 89.9