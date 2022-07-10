INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police said shots were fired Sunday on the city’s east side after a car wreck occurred in the same area.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of E. Washington St. and S. Emerson Ave. on report of a car accident. CBS4 reporters on the scene saw one of the cars involved, pictured below, flipped onto its side in the middle of the street.

Following the crash, IMPD confirmed that shots were fired in the area, although officials did not provide any information besides that no one was injured.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it is released.