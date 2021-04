BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Authorities in Brownsburg responded to a crash at a train crossing early Monday morning.

According to the Brownsburg Fire Department, a car hit a train just northwest of U.S. 136 at County Road North 900 East sometime before 12:50 a.m.

The intersection has recently been closed for construction and should be avoided at all times. Unclear how or why the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/bj7oDqem4f — Brownsburg Fire Territory (@BrownsburgFire) April 12, 2021

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The train crossing has recently been closed for construction and should be avoided at all times.

The accident is currently under investigation.