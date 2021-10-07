6 carjackings in 7 days: ‘We will hold those responsible accountable,’ IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says carjackings are on the rise in Indianapolis after six incidents in only seven days. These sometimes violent robberies have law enforcement working hard to put a stop to the trend.

One victim, who had her car and wallet stolen from her at gunpoint Monday night, says the crime occurred in her grandparent’s driveway when she and her boyfriend were stopping by for a quiet movie night.

Needless to say, the incident caught her completely off guard.

“I’m walking up to my grandparent’s door – I never would have thought I would’ve been robbed,” the victim said. “This was probably the worst experience I’ve ever had.”

The 19-year-old college student said the suspects took off with not only her car but also her wallet filled with sensitive information on her driver’s license.

For that reason, she’s asked to remain anonymous.

“My whole life is just, it’s teetering in the balance of what decisions they decide to make with my information,” the victim said. “In that moment I felt so helpless. I didn’t know what to do… I was looking around just completely lost. By the time they were upon me… I wasn’t even able to make any moves and then they had my keys in their hands and guns pointed at me.”

With carjackings on the rise, her feelings of helplessness are not hers alone. IMPD has investigated six so far this month. They say if you ever find yourself in this situation – there are some things you should know.

“Make sure you take those extra precautionary steps in regards to carjackings. Park in a well-lit area, make sure you got your cell phone on you,” IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said. “Always do what that suspect tells you to do. Some of these folks are armed, some of them may not be, but you don’t know that… and so it’s vitally important that you give them what they want.”

And when safe, call 911.

“Provide the info you can; vehicle description, suspect description, what was told to you, any distinct markings on your vehicle – those are all important,” Young said. “The main thing is your safety. The car can be replaced, it’s an item… so they can be replaced. But your safety is vitally important.”

Replacing her car is easier said than done.

“It is a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. It’s an R-Line… it’s my favorite. I love it,” The victim said. “I don’t know if everyone loves their car as much as I love my car.”

The white sedan, with a Maserati novelty plate on the front and an Indiana suicide awareness plate on the back – to honor her late mother – means a lot to her.

“I just felt like it was a really good representation for her and it’s a good way, like, I’m driving everywhere,” the victim said. “I always drive. Like I wanna see all 50 states before I finish college. So I feel it’s a great way to spread awareness.”

Without a method of transportation and in-person classes beckoning, she hopes her car is found sooner, rather than later.

“You’re taking something from people who already don’t have anything,” the victim said. “If I don’t find it within, you know, a certain amount of time, I’m gonna have to buy a new car and just… proceed from there and it’s gonna take me back in my journey especially during school because that money that I’m gonna need for college is gonna go towards that car.”

In August, IMPD launched a task force specifically to address the rise in carjackings. They say the department is working hard to resolve these cases as quickly as they can.