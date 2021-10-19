Car strikes highway workers in Union County, killing 1 and injuring another

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Union County highway worker killed in crash

Photo from Indiana State Police

UNION COUNTY, Ind. – One highway worker was killed, and another seriously injured, after a car hit them Monday morning in Union County.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. Monday on Clifton Road west of U.S. 27.

State police said two highway department employees, identified as 42-year-old Justin Moore of Brookville and 62-year-old Douglas Scaggs of Liberty, were outside of their vehicle working along Clifton Road when a 2008 Honda hit them.

Moore died at the scene, according to the Union County coroner. Scaggs was airlifted to a Dayton hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as 37-year-old Gina Price of Richmond, wasn’t hurt. She was taken to a hospital for a chemical test, which is required by state law in the event of a deadly crash.

The Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Investigators will forward their findings to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a final determination on any criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News