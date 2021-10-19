Car strikes highway workers in Union County, killing 1 and injuring another

UNION COUNTY, Ind. – One highway worker was killed, and another seriously injured, after a car hit them Monday morning in Union County.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. Monday on Clifton Road west of U.S. 27.

State police said two highway department employees, identified as 42-year-old Justin Moore of Brookville and 62-year-old Douglas Scaggs of Liberty, were outside of their vehicle working along Clifton Road when a 2008 Honda hit them.

Moore died at the scene, according to the Union County coroner. Scaggs was airlifted to a Dayton hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as 37-year-old Gina Price of Richmond, wasn’t hurt. She was taken to a hospital for a chemical test, which is required by state law in the event of a deadly crash.

The Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Investigators will forward their findings to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a final determination on any criminal charges.