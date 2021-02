INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a crash after a car fell from an Interstate 65 overpass and onto the road below.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the city’s south side.

The car fell from the overpass onto Troy Avenue near Draper Street. Police say the car fell right-side up and hit a power pole, bringing down some power lines.

The lines have been removed from the road.

Police say speed was a factor. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved.

There is no word about any injuries.