INDIANAPOLIS — A driver received minor injuries after hitting a light pole on the east side.

Around 1:15 a.m., an IMPD officer discovered a single vehicle crash in the 9400 block of E. 21st Street.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound when she left the road, hit a light pole and crashed. The vehicle flipped during the crash and landed on its roof.

The driver only had minor pain in her hand, no serious injuries.

The car was totaled, but the light pole is in working order.