INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon.

Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards down the embankment and went into the water.













Images courtesy of Indianapolis Fire Dept.

The witnesses also told firefighters the car was occupied since the vehicle’s brake lights were visible on the vehicle.

Just before 2 p.m., four divers went into the White River and began searching. Thanks to sonar, divers were eventually able to locate the car. However, nothing was found inside of the vehicle.





Images courtesy of Indianapolis Fire Dept.

IMPD said that preliminary information they received was that the car was intentionally driven into the river. The person responsible was located at a different location and is alright.

The car was hooked by IFD divers and pulled out with a truck from Garners Towing.

The motive is still under investigation by IMPD.