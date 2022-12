FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire.

All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered only minor injuries.

The passing lane of the interstate is open, although Fishers Police are advising drivers to use caution in the area.