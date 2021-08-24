Car explosion on Indy’s east side seriously injures woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a car exploded on Indy’s east side and seriously injured a woman.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the explosion occurred this morning near the intersection of E. 26th Street and Adams Street.







Photos of the damage following the car explosion near 26th and Adams.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by the explosion along with at least one home. The force of the explosion was said to have blown out several windows in nearby houses.

Police say one woman was hurt in the explosion and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

At this time, there is no official word on the cause of the explosion, but Indianapolis Fire Department officials believe the car may have had welding equipment inside and exploded following a collision.