INDIANAPOLIS — A car crashed into a home on the near south side of Indianapolis late Saturday morning.

According to an Indianapolis Fire Department Facebook post, a home located at 243 Kansas St was unoccupied when the crash happened.

IFD crews responded to the scene at approximately 11:50 a.m. When they began investigating the incident, crews observed a downed fire hydrant near the intersection of Kansas Street and Senate Avenue.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene after the crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is also looking into the incident.

IFD examined the structural integrity of the residence but determined there was no threat of collapse, despite the damage the home sustained.