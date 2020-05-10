Car crashes into downtown Indy pizzeria

A woman wasn’t injured after telling authorities she reversed into a downtown Indy pizzeria on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A vehicle collided into a downtown Indianapolis pizzeria on Saturday evening, causing significant damage after careening over the sidewalk and through the front entrance.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 300 W. block of Washington Street at Tammy’s International Pizza.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman who was attempting to back out of a parking space on the north side of Washington Street. She told authorities she hit the gas, reversed across four lanes, and barreled through the pizzeria.

The driver refused to be treated by Indianapolis EMS, according to police, and no other injuries were reported.

The scene of vehicle into a building at 325 W. Washington St.

Photo provided by IFD

