INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a canal Friday morning on Indy’s north side.

Officials responded to a scene in the 300 block of East Westfield Boulevard around 5:28 a.m. and located a three-wheel slingshot in the canal.

It is uncertain whether anyone was injured during this incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.