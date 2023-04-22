JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A car crash in Franklin leaves one dead and others sent to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a press release from The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to the 6600 block of East County Road 400 South at approximately 4:44 a.m. Saturday on a report of a single vehicle accident.

There were three people in the car at the time. Two of those people were sent to an area hospital in an unknown condition and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is also no power in the surrounding area as of 7:26 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation; details will be added to the story as they become available.