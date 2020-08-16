Car crash at Lake Monroe leaves 3 dead from drowning

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three people died following a car crash into Lake Monroe late Saturday night.

Officers with the Department of Natural Resources received a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a car in the water.

Officials say the car entered the water at the Paynetown Boat Ramp on the northeast side of the lake.

Three bodies were recovered. Two adults and one juvenile. All three have been pronounced dead.

The Monroe Country Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is pending but it appears all three victims died from drowning.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.