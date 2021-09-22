Car crash at Carmel dealership leaves 2 hospitalized

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people suffered non-fatal injuries and were transported to area hospitals after a car crashed into a car dealership in Carmel on Tuesday. The dealership, located at 4150 E. 96th St., had sustained”substantial damage,” according to the City of Carmel Police Department.

Upon investigation, police believe that the driver of the vehicle had failed to negotiate the roundabout located by Delegates Row, resulting in the car crashing into a parked vehicle and pushing it into the building.

Police don’t believe that the injuries were life-threatening.