LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS4) – Indiana State Police said a high-speed crash ended with multiple vehicles hit, a car bursting into flames and two people dead.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile marker in Lake County. It’s near between the Cline Avenue and Burr Street area.

Troopers said a 2021 blue Chevrolet Camaro was going at a high rate of speed eastbound when the driver rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot hit the median, but was not hurt.

The Camaro continued eastbound and hit a 2000 red Ford Mustang. The Mustang driver struck the sound barrier wall, but was not hurt. The Camaro also hit the outer sound barrier, where the vehicle burst into flames.

The Gary Fire Department arrived on scene and put the car fire out, but emergency crews were not able to save the driver and passenger inside the car. Authorities have not identified either person yet.

Indiana State Police did not say how fast the Camaro was going, only that it was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken into custody for suspected Operating While Intoxicated.