INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications as they are currently recruiting new officers.

Individuals interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police officer are asked to apply online at the career section. The website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with Indiana State Police.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on July 5, ISP said.

Here are the basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police officer:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee.

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

In addition, applicants must be a merit law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification with a minimum of one year of continuous service as of August 4, 2023.

The four-week academy begins on Sept. 5. Effective July 1, the new starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer will increase to $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472.

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families.

The state maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full time employees after six months of continuous employment.