FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, rows of hand sanitizer are seen empty at a Walgreens in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Many people are having trouble finding hand sanitizer in stores due to an increased demand because of the coronavirus.

But good news—you can make your own supply in just a few easy steps.

The main ingredient is two-thirds cup rubbing alcohol. Make sure you get rubbing alcohol that is 91% or higher.

Then add one-third cup aloe vera gel, and finally add five drops of an essential oil to the bowl if you want to add a scent.