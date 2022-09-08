WEST CHESTER, Ohio — If you bought canning jars in July, they may be recalled over a laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Roots & Harvest canning jars sold at Orscheln Farm & Home stores in the Midwest are being recalled. The recall was initiated because pieces of glass can be found in some of the recalled jars during the quality control inspection process.

The recalled jars were sold in 12-packs in a cardboard sleeve shrink-wrapped in clear plastic. The CPSC said the jars are clear glass with the Roots & Harvest brand molded on each jar. They have a metal lid and screw-on type band.

Recalled Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars

12-pack of Recalled Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars – top view

12-pack of Recalled Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars – side view

Anyone with the recalled jars should stop using them and contact LEM Products Distribution LLC for a full refund. The company will provide a return shipping container free of charge and a prepaid return label.

People can contact LEM toll-free at 877-536-7763 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at connectwithus@rootsandharvest.com or online.