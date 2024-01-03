INDIANAPOLIS – A candle is being blamed for a fire at a near west side hotel.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the Relax Inn, 120 S. Tibbs Ave., after receiving a 911 call just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters at the scene said a person woke up after a candle caught the second-story room on fire. The fire was isolated to the room, and smoke alarms were working.

Adjacent rooms were empty, firefighters said. No one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.