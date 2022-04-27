The race to replace Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) will narrow after a crowded primary in Indiana’s 9th congressional district – which features a staggering nine candidates from the Republican party and three from the Democratic party.

Hollingsworth is leaving Congress at the end of the year as he ponders a potential run for governor in 2024, and his departure has opened up one of the more closely watched primaries of this year’s election cycle.

Among the candidates running in the GOP primary: former Congressman Mike Sodrel, who once held this same seat in Congress, and former State Sen. Erin Houchin, who faced off against Hollingsworth in this same district in the 2016 primary.

State Rep. J. Michael Davisson is among a long list of military veterans running in the race, including Dan Heiwig, and Stu Barnes-Israel, who has racked up key endorsements from former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, among others.

Hollingsworth was re-elected to a third term in 2020, winning over 60 percent of the vote. The district has since been redrawn to once again include portions of southeastern Indiana, near Cincinnati.