A cold front will move across the state tonight. As the front approaches a few spotty storms may develop. Behind the cold front, we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures won’t be as warm Friday. Expect highs in the 70s. With winds coming from the north smoke from Canadian wildfires will move in and lead to hazy sunshine. This may become more of an issue this weekend as temperatures warm up. Expect highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Drought conditions are worsening across the state. Severe drought conditions are emerging in northwest Indiana. 5% of the state is now in a Severe Drought, 45% is in a Moderate Drought, and 50% of the state is considered to be Abnormally Dry. No short-term relief is in sight as we will be in another dry spell through the weekend. We’ll have hazy sunshine through Sunday. Father’s Day will turn cloudier but rain will hold off until late in the evening.

Scattered showers and storms will linger though Monday but less than a quarter inch of rain is likely. We’ll have a dry Tuesday and a chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. The seven day outlook for rain is calling for less than a half-inch of rain through the end of the week.

A dry Spring has caused drought to spread across the state.

