INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a Knozone Action Day for Monday as winds continue to carry Canadian wildfire smoke into the area. The notice is an extension of the Knozone Action Day that was enacted on Sunday.

Smoke that arrived in Indiana Sunday brought microscopic dust and soot with it. Because fine particles can settle deep into the lungs, groups with diagnosed pulmonary ailments like asthma and COPD are urged to take precautions. Officials are asking sensitive groups to avoid time outdoors, if possible.

Central Indiana residents should also avoid activities that degrade indoor air quality like vacuuming and burning candles. To make their commutes safer, drivers are encouraged to push the buttons in their cars that recirculate air from inside the vehicle rather than pulling it from outside.

Knozone Action Days are issued when local air quality becomes unhealthy for sensitive individuals due to increased ground-level ozone or fine particles. Fifteen percent of the Indianapolis area’s population is at greater risk for severe symptoms during Knozone Action Days, according to the American Public Health Association.

The Office of Sustainability has issued 17 Knozone Action Days so far this year. Indiana residents can decrease the amount of fine particulate matter they emit during Knozone Action Days by refraining from burning yard trimmings and avoiding bonfires, campfires and barbecues.

Air quality updates and alerts can be found via smogwatch.in.gov or the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website.