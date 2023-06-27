Canadian wildfire smoke is streaming back into the Ohio Valley. Air Quality alerts are currently in place only across the northern third of the state. However, the Air Quality Index is starting to reach the unhealthy range across much of central Indiana. If you suffer from underlying heart or lung conditions, today may become particularly problematic. Considering spending extra time indoors if you are prone to or start feeling any respiratory issues.

Aside from air quality concerns, Tuesday is going to be a rather comfortable day. It will remain a touch humid outside. Air temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s, and there will be a nice northwest breeze.

The heat and humidity are set to surge by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure over the deep south will expand north in the coming days. Temperatures will be near or in the 90s Thursday and Friday while humidity levels reach more ‘tropical’ levels into the weekend. Along this ridge, we may see showers and storms fire up. Some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the western edge of Indiana highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. The storm threat will continue into the weekend. No day looks to be a washout but with the busy weekend ahead of the holiday coming, many will be participating in outdoor activities. Be sure to check back with the forecast for any changes or updates to the timing or impacts as we get closer to these days.