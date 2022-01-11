Can you handle the heat of Arby’s new limited-time Diablo Dare sandwich?

INDIANAPOLIS — Can you imagine a sandwich so spicy that you’re offered a free shake with it to help you beat the heat?? Well, Arby’s did that.

Their new Diablo Dare sandwich is helping fast-food fans start the year off with some heat! The sandwich is layered with your choice of 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken along with 5 sources of spice: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo BBQ sauce served on a toasted red chipotle bun.

Fast-food lovers can snag one beginning January 10 through February 6. The sandwich costs $5.99 and comes with, of course, a free vanilla snack-sized shake to help keep your mouth from setting on fire.

“We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s. “This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy – the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it.”

Any TikTok x food challenge fanatics out there? Starting January 18, fans can go on TikTok and use a branded effect filter to show their followers how much of the Diablo Dare they can take before downing their vanilla shake. You can follow along with the challenge through #ArbysDiabloDare.