Can pets help you cope during the pandemic? Purdue researchers say yes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind-- New information this morning on another way you and your family can cope during the period of social distancing.

A study from Purdue University has research on something you may already have in your home to help relieve that stress and help you during this time.

Researchers have found your furry friend can provide a source of social support during stressful times and that interacting with companion animals can provide stress relief that can be measured biologically and physically.

They found spending time with your pets us can make us feel less isolated, bring joy our lives and distract us, even if for a little while.

“She’s not reading the news right now. She’s not stressed about COVID-19 and she still wants to go for a walk and get us all outside as a family,” said Purdue University Associate Professor Human Animal Interaction Dr. Maggie O’Haire about her dog Milo.

If you don’t have a pet, not to worry.

Many local shelters are still open for you to adopt, but are doing things are a little different amid the pandemic.

At Indy Humane, their Michigan Road adoption center remains open, but they are limiting the number of people allowed in at one time.

At Indianapolis Animal Care Services, officials have moved to curbside adoptions and have closed off their building to the public.

A lot of local shelters are also in desperate need of foster families. Officials say that is a great option for people who may not be prepared to care for a pet full-time.