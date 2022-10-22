CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana.

State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both lanes were closed for a significant amount of time for investigation and clean-up.