Camaro pulled out of Geist Reservoir decades after being stolen

FISHERS, Ind. — A 1987 Chevy Camaro has been found in Geist Reservoir decades after it was stolen.

According to the Fishers Police Department, someone stole the car on July 8, 1988. For years, no one knew what happened to it.

That changed this week when a fisherman using sonar located what appeared to be a car near the Fall Creek Road Bridge by the marina.

A towing company crew pulled the car out; the Camaro was badly damaged after being found upside down in several feet of silt.

Fishers police said the car’s owner is now deceased and never found out what happened to the car.

“It is hard to imagine the vehicle sat underwater over thirty years undetected,” the department wrote in a Facebook post about the case.