It’s a quiet start to the week after Sunday’s severe storms. The National Weather Service will be out surveying 4 counties (Johnson, Monroe, Martin and Daviess) today for tornado damage. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Indiana on Sunday and that number will likely grow after the NWS completes their surveys. A tornado that ripped through Johnson county destroyed several homes Sunday afternoon. Another that touched down in northwestern Martin county lead to one fatality.

The severe weather threat has been pushed to the east, along portions of the south and mid-Atlantic states. A few thunderstorms containing small hail are possible in central Indiana Monday. However, most of the area will remain dry and these storms or spotty showers will be very hit and miss.

Temperatures will be much cooler Monday afternoon, compared to Sunday. Highs will only rise to the lower 80s with humidity levels much lower than Sunday.

A new warmup gets underway mid week and we’ll be flirting with 90s by Friday. New storm chances return Thursday through Saturday with strong to severe storms possible. This is something we will watch closely as we get closer to these days. Prepare for another surge in humidity. Dew point temperatures could be back at ‘tropical’ levels over the weekend.