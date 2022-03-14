INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Webster sees it almost every day along East Sumner Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis

“I don’t know if our customers really notice it. They don’t shy away from us, but we’d like it to be not this,” he said.

Webster works at SealMaster, which is right across the street. Though he’s only been there since November, the concerns surrounding 1005 E Sumner Ave. have been around longer.

“Being that it’s a negligent property, who knows what people are trying to do,” he said.

Webster said the site is known to bring in a lot of activity, with people coming in and out, even dropping items off. Recently, it was the sight of another fire.

The Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted it was at the vacant property early Sunday morning, where neighboring businesses reported trespassers starting the flames.

“It is worrisome that if they’re messing with this property, they might be messing with ours,” Webster said.

IFD wouldn’t comment on camera about the troubled site, but in a tweet Sunday morning, they called the building’s structure critically compromised and unsafe. They went on to say that the city’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services was called to demolish it.

CBS4 reached out to the city and was told the request is now in the hands of the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development, which released the following statement:

Last year, the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) took ownership of the brownfield property located at 1005 E. Sumner Ave. and has been taking active steps to prepare for demolition which will include asbestos removal. The demolition is expected to take place in the coming months as DMD prepares the site for redevelopment. Andrea Watts, chief communications officer

Meanwhile, Webster said the help from the city can’t come soon enough.

“You’d like the area that you do business in to be vibrant and nice and welcoming. It’s definitely an eyesore,” Webster said.

If you want to report a vacant property, we have more on how to do it here.