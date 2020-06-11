Calls for independent investigator for complaints filed against IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — There is now a call for an independent investigator to review complaints against Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers.

Right now, someone on IMPD’s payroll investigates those complaints.

When the Citizens’ Police Complaint Office receives a complaint, it sends the case to the IMPD Internal Affairs. Internal Affairs then reviews it and assigns the case to an IMPD Internal Affairs investigator or district supervisor for investigation.

IMPD Internal Affairs sends the results of the investigation to the Citizens’ Police Complaint Office. The office prepares the case for review by the Citizens’ Police Complaint Board, CPCB.

The president of the CPCB, Duane Ingram, requested an independent investigator during the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee meeting on Wednesday night.

“There’s concerns about the police department, you know,” said Ingram. “There is a lack of trust the police department can adequately and fairly and impartially investigate their own brothers and sisters in blue.”

He admitted the community is concerned about the current process. Councillor Leroy Robinson, chair of the committee, raised some concerns too.

“That is ludicrous,” Councillor Robinson said during the meeting. “As a citizen, what kind of credibility or belief do I have in a system to where I file a complaint against an officer from a northwest district, his colleagues do the investigation and report back what they found.”

Councillor Robinson said he is now committing to finding the funds to hire an independent investigator for the board. He said they have not found the funds yet.

“It is absolutely important to add some credibility to this agency,” he said.

We reached out to Mayor Hogsett’s office about the CPCB’s request to hire an independent investigator. This is the statement we received:

One of the first acts Mayor Hogsett took in 2016 was to reform the Citizens Police Complaint Office by moving it out from under IMPD to ensure it had the independence required to fulfil its critical role of civilian oversight. We have been in engaged in conversation with Council leadership and Director Beavin as to how we might continue to improve this office’s effectiveness, and we are looking forward to working to enacting these changes in the coming months.