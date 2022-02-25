INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all adventurous women! Have you ever wanted to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed and low-pressure environment? Well now is your chance!

The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is April 29 through May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette. Participants will be able to choose from four different activities from more than two dozen offerings such as archery, fishing, wilderness survival, natural gardening, wildlife tracking, and much more.

The workshop is designed for women who have never been able to try these activities and would like the chance to learn; who have tried them but want to improve; or who know how to do some activities and would like to try new ones.

BOW is open to women ages 18 and older and limited to 85 participants. Registration begins March 1 and runs until all 85 spots are filled. The cost is $250 which includes all equipment, meals, and lodging. You can register at Indianabow.com.