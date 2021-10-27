Call for a ceasefire this Halloween weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders are giving another name to Halloween weekend this year, dubbing it a ceasefire weekend to try and curb violence across Indianapolis.

The ceasefire will begin Friday night, October 31, and continue through Monday, November 1.

They hope the ceasefire combined with other local events will help curb gun violence over the holiday, like what was seen during the Labor Day weekend the beginning of September.

There were five deadly shootings on Labor Day alone. The city of Indianapolis has already seen 230 homicides this year, and is on pace to surpass 2020’s record number of 245.

“We have a serious problem in the city of Indianapolis with gun violence and we’re here today to say that we’re taking the responsibility for our community,” said Senior Pastor of Community Church Indy Antonio Lipscomb. “We’re not looking for anybody else to do it, we know that we play a key and vital role in reducing the violence in this city.”

Ceasefire Indy started planning this weekend after seeing the violence that occurred over Labor Day.

As part of the ceasefire weekend beginning Friday, different neighborhoods in the city will hold clean up events and peace rallies.

The events are geared toward having an inviting, fun and violence free space, while also getting the community involved in the effort.

“(We) just ask everybody that’s out on 42nd and post road to please come out and represent your community, your neighborhood, you know this is a major event for us.” said Robert Booker, area coordinator for 42nd and Post Road. “Cause crime and violence is really big in our community and most of all around the whole city.”

“It is a myth that the police alone can stop violence, it is a myth that the mayor and any decisions he makes alone can stop violence in this city. That’s not how it’s done,” said Clyde Posley Jr., senior pastor at the Antioch Fountain of Grace Church. “Even prayer and fasting alone are not enough to stop violence in our city. It takes the quilting together of efforts, grassroots efforts, governmental efforts, municipal efforts, religious efforts to stop violence.”

The City-County Council last week passed the 2022 budget, which included millions more dollars dedicated to public safety and community anti-violence spending.

Organizers want the ceasefire weekend to be a call for the community to step up and do their part.

“Get ready, just be ready to fight because we all have a part in this, you know we just here to restore hope and spread love and that’s our main mission,” said Ceasefire Indy Organizer Ron Gee.

Here is a look at some of the events planned for this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 29th

25th Street and Sherman Drive: clean up event 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30th

42nd Street and Post Road: clean up event 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., peace rally and BBQ 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

34th Street and Illinois Street: 1 p.m. peace rally

25th Street and Sherman Drive: peace rally 12 p.m. – 5 p.m

If it rains on Saturday, some events will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 31st.

Sunday, Oct. 31st

25th Street and Hillside Avenue: clean up event 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., peace rally at 1 p.m.

30th Street and Mollar Road: peace rally 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

JTV Hill Center: teen boys basketball tournament 9 a.m.

More information can also be found on the Cease Fire Indy Facebook page.