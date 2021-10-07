California man attempts second robbery of same bank, gets arrested

This file photo shows the Chase logo on Oct. 13, 2010 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fountain Valley, CA — A man was arrested after returning to a Fountain Valley bank he is suspected of robbing to try to rob it again, police said Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, a man went into the Chase Bank in the 17000 block of Newhope Street and gave a note to the teller demanding cash, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect then got away with a “large amount of cash” before police arrived at the scene, officials said.

The next day, around 11:15 a.m., police got a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the same robbery suspect from Monday, identified as 33-year-old Samuel Brown of San Diego, police said.

Brown, who has prior convictions for robbery in San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and for an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was booked into an Orange County jail, where he was being held on $170,000 bail.