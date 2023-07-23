FRANKFORT, Ind. — A man from California has been arrested after driving into a Frankfort police car and leaving the scene of the accident Saturday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning when a man who had been parked at the Frankfort Police Department struck a fully marked police car that was parked on the premise. FPD said the damage could cost between $3,000 and $4,000 to repair.

The damage was done to a new 2023 police car, according to FPD. The vehicle had not yet been used on the road and was waiting for equipment outfitting.

Courtesy of Frankfort Police Department.

Cristian DeJesus Calvourbina of California was arrested for his alleged role.

FPD said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Cristian DeJesus Calvourbina of California, was found Sunday morning hiding in bushes outside a nearby trucking company off Barner Street by a family member of a Frankfort police officer.

Calvourbina claimed that he reported the crash after he left the property, a claim that FPD denied.

“The suspect claimed he struck our vehicle as he was being chased by four people who were not present,” said FPD Chief Scott Shoemaker. “At this point, we believe the individual was not targeting police officers and has made no comments regarding violence toward police.”

Calvourbina was subsequently arrested. Final charging decisions will be made by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Calvourbina did not cause any problems for Frankfort officers or say anything that could have led to involuntary detention, FPD said. The suspect also mentioned that he wanted to be deported, according to the department.