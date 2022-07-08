California added Indiana to its growing list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws it views as discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ community.

The response comes after Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1041 and overrode a veto from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls school sports.

Indiana’s law went into effect on July 1, although the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against it. The litigation is ongoing.

According to the California Attorney General’s Office, the travel prohibition applies to “state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including an agency, department, board, authority, or commission of the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University.”

Arizona, Louisiana and Utah, all of which passed measures California views as discriminatory, were also added to the list. There are now 20 U.S. states subject to California’s state-funded travel prohibition.

California enacted Assembly Bill 1887 in 2016 in response to legislation it viewed as discriminatory. The law restricts certain travel to states that have enacted a “law authorizing, or repealing existing protections against, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

“Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita responded with a tweet this week saying, “While we will miss the liberal government employees from California visiting the Hoosier state this summer, we choose protections for our K-12 girls over them any day.”

Here’s why California said it added Indiana to the travel restrictions list:

Indiana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Indiana’s passage of House Bill 1041, which was passed after the Indiana Legislature, on May 24, overrode the Indiana Governor’s veto. House Bill 1041 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Indiana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on July 1, 2022.

There are several exceptions when state-funded travel to the states is allowed, such as travel required to enforce California law, federal government requests and required meetings or training, among other situations.