Caleb Swanigan avoids jailtime after pleading guilty to marijuana possession

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Former Homestead and Purdue star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has pleaded guilty to a minor drug charge in Whitley County.

Swanigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana in Whitley Superior Court Monday morning.

Swanigan, 23, was pulled over around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, on eastbound U.S. 30 by Columbia City Police. During the stop, police found 3.4 pounds of marijuana in Swanigan’s vehicle, as well as $3,415 in cash and some drug paraphernalia.

Swanigan was arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail. He was released on bond.

In court Monday, Judge Douglas Fahl said he was concerned about the large amount of marijuana Swanigan was found with, but he accepted the plea agreement as written because Swanigan was a first-time offender.

Fahl sentenced Swanigan to 180 days suspended. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and comply with any prescribed treatment.

The courtroom was closed to visitors and the public.

Caleb Swanigan appears in Whitley Superior Court on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Swanigan was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 and is currently a free agent. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

Swanigan eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness and released music in 2019.