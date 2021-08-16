Cadiz officer arrested for OWI by deputies in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– A Cadiz, Indiana police officer was arrested by deputies in Monroe County early Monday morning on suspicion of operating an unmarked police vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to locate a Dodge Charger traveling southbound on I-69 and reportedly speeding all over the roadway.

The vehicle was located and stopped just south of the Kinser Pike overpass.

Deputies identified the driver as 38-year-old Brian Hedger, 38, of Plainfield. He told them he is a police officer with the Cadiz Police Department and provided credentials.

Deputies started an operating while intoxicated investigation and got a search warrant for a blood draw, which was conducted at a Bloomington hospital. The results of the test are pending.

Hedger was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction and resisting law enforcement.

