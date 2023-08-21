INDIANAPOLIS — Several bystanders rescued a man from Lake Clearwater Monday afternoon on Indy’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The IFD Rescue Team was dispatched to 8243 Clearwater Pointe around 4:45 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about a man who was unconscious in the water.

IFD said the bystanders performed CPR on the unconscious man until authorities arrived on the scene.

One of those bystanders, identified as Kimberly Bogle, 30, told IFD that she was boating on the lake with her fiance Matthew Brabham and friend Riley Quillen when they observed a boat with no one on board. They subsequently found an unconscious man, 78, submerged in the water beneath a seat-type floating device.

Bogle proceeded to grab a noodle and swam to the man, IFD said. She also urged Quillen to drive the boat back to shore and get help from nearby residents Geoff and Roseina Brabham and call 911.

The man was brought to the floating dock by Bogle after she swam for about 100 yards.

There Bogle was met by Geoff and Roseina and a UPS driver who happened to be in the area. The group immediately began performing CPR until IFD arrived shortly after.

IFD said the unconscious man was transported to Community Heart Hospital North Campus after pulses were regained. IFD could not confirm how long the man had been submerged in the water.

Matthew and Geoff have both raced in the Indy 500 and Roseina is a former world-champion Jet Ski Racer who still competes.