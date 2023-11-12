BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Beech Grove has left one person injured.

According to a police report about the incident, a bystander tried to stop shoplifting suspects at a Walmart located at 4650 S Emerson Ave. That bystander was injured during the encounter, per a Beech Grove Police Department report..

The event occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Police indicated a 24-inch TV worth $88 was stolen during the incident.

No additional information on the suspects is available at this time. Additionally, BGPD’s report does not detail exactly how the bystander was injured. The bystander’s condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.