INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation wants you to start off your summer with a deal on concert tickets at two Indianapolis venues. It’s offering a limited ticket deal with tickets that cost just $20.22.

The deal starts Friday, June 10 at 10am and goes until Thursday, June 16 or while supplies last.

This includes shows at both TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park and Old National Centre.

Motion City Soundtrack – June 11 – Old National Centre

ZPL Birthday Bash with Charlie Puth & more – June 17 – TCU Amphitheater

Fitz & The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones – June 18 – TCU Amphitheater

The Wrecks – June 21 – Old National Centre

Dean Lewis – June 25 – Old National Centre

mike. – July 5 – Old National Centre

Third Eye Blind – July 7 – TCU Amphitheater

AJJ – July 7 – Old National Centre

Sheryl Crow – July 9 – TCU Amphitheater

Avatar – July 13 – Old National Centre

Big Gigantic – July 20 – Old National Centre

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band & Chris Isaak – July 20 – TCU Amphitheater

Brit Floyd – July 24 – Old National Centre

Buddy Guy & John Hiatt – July 27 – TCU Amphitheater

LANY & Surfaces – August 8 – TCU Amphitheater

Dispatch & O.A.R. – August 9 – TCU Amphitheater

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour – August 11 – Old National Centre

Emo Night La – August 12 – Old National Centre

Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy – August 23 – Old National Centre

Charlotte Sands – September 7 – Old National Centre

Live Nation says ticket prices are subject to other fees. For information on how you can get the ticket deal, click here.